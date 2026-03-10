Orica Aktie

Orica für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 854422 / ISIN: AU000000ORI1

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.03.2026 06:41:20

Orica Projects H1 EBIT To Be Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - Orica (ORI.AX) said the momentum that supported strong performance in 2025 has continued in the first five months of fiscal 2026. For the first half, EBIT is expected to be slightly higher than the half year prior corresponding period. The company said the previously announced on-market share buy-back is substantially complete.

Orica Managing Director and CEO Sanjeev Gandhi said: "Whilst market conditions remain dynamic, we're confident in the strong fundamentals of our business and our ability to continue to execute our strategy."

Orica said it is currently not experiencing immediate constraints related to the conflict in the Middle East. The company noted that there may be future impacts to energy or raw material costs and will work to mitigate potential impacts by leveraging global manufacturing and supply network.

Orica will announce half year results on 7 May 2026.

Orica shares are trading at A$20.92, down 3.42%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Orica Ltd.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Orica Ltd.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Orica Ltd. 12,90 -3,73% Orica Ltd.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:14 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf baldiges Kriegsende: ATX und DAX schließen kräftig im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich erholt
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Dienstag in Kauflaune. Die Wall Street zeigt sich ebenso fester. Die asiatischen Börsen legten am Dienstag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen