25.04.2023 14:30:00
Outset Medical to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) ("Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that members of management will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences. Outset will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2023 Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, and the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Event: Bank of America Securities 2023 Health Care Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Time: 1:40pm PT / 4:40pm ET
Event: RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Time: 5:00am PT / 8:00am ET
Live and archived webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the "Investors” section of the Outset website at https://investors.outsetmedical.com/.
About Outset Medical, Inc.
Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.
