09.11.2023 22:05:00
Outset Medical to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) ("Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that members of management will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences. Outset will participate in the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, and the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 16, 2023.
Event: Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Time: 9:45am ET
Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, November 16, 2022
Time: 6:30am ET / 11:30am GMT
Live and archived webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the "Investors” section of the Outset website at https://investors.outsetmedical.com/.
About Outset Medical, Inc.
Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231109779997/en/
