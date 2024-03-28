Overstock.com is Back

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE: BYON), owner of online retail giants Bed Bath & Beyond and Zulily, today announced the relaunch of iconic brand, Overstock.com, with deals and discounts on products across multiple categories.

The Overstock platform introduces several enhancements designed to provide and improve both experience and sales conversion. With an expanded product selection, the new mandate for Overstock.com is the "crazy good deals" – up to 30-70% off.

"Today is a pivotal day for Overstock, as we relaunch this brand by taking it back to its roots with the categories we know drive growth,” said Dave Nielsen, CEO of Overstock. "Chandra and I together with our entire organization spent several weeks preparing to launch phase one of Overstock with an assortment that complements our Bed Bath business. Over the next several months we will be rolling out additional categories and vendors in addition to the core focus of furniture, patio, rugs and jewelry."

"The relaunch of Overstock.com comes at a time of significant growth and innovation for the company, as it continues to expand its product offerings, invest in technology, and put our customers and vendors as our priority,” said Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman of Beyond, Inc. "We believe that the return of legacy categories and the establishment of new ones will assist in the mandate to grow the active customer file and increase market share overall for Beyond.”

To explore the new Overstock.com and discover crazy-good deals, visit www.overstock.com.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON), based in Midvale, Utah, is an ecommerce expert with a singular focus: connecting consumers with products and services that unlock their homes’ potential. The Company owns Overstock, Bed Bath & Beyond, Baby & Beyond, Zulily, and other related brands and associated intellectual property. Its suite of online shopping brands features millions of products for various life stages that millions of customers visit each month. Beyond regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Beyond.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding website performance, product offerings, and customer experience. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.

