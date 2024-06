Oxbridge Re Holdings Begins Evaluating Strategic Alternatives

(RTTNews) - Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. (OXBR), together with its subsidiaries, announced on Monday that its Board has initiated a process to evaluate strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The company's move includes a sale, spinout, merger, divestiture, recapitalization, and other strategic transactions, or continuing to operate as a public, independent company.

Jay Madhu, CEO of Oxbridge Re Holdings, said: "To reinforce our strategic vision, we are committed to exploring opportunities that will deliver value to our stakeholders and ensure continued success in our evolving industries."

OXBR was trading up by 10.09 percent at $2.40 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.