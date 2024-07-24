Oxurion Announces Results on the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of 24 July 2024

Leuven, BELGIUM – 24 July, 2024 – 06.00 PM CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, held an Extraordinary General Meeting on July 24, 2024. The shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

All documents pertaining to the Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 24, 2024, can be consulted on Oxurion’s website Oxurion/shareholders.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is engaged in developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of retinal disease. Oxurion is based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Please contact for additional information:

Oxurion NV

Pascal Ghoson

Chief Executive Officer

pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com





Attachments