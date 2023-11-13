Paragon 28 Adds Second Mobile Medical Education Lab Significantly Expanding Upon Wildly Successful Foot and Ankle Surgeon Training Program

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) is pleased to announce the addition of a second trailer to its nationwide mobile lab training program making it even more convenient for the company to facilitate on-site surgeon training and education. Paragon 28’s new mobile lab is housed in a 40 foot tractor-trailer which includes a state-of-the-art, 5 station, cadaveric training facility accommodating up to 25 surgeons. The mobile lab will host over 70 training sessions in approximately 65 US cities during quarter four of 2023. The mobile lab program kicked off in July of 2022 and has been an incredible success for Paragon 28, allowing the company to efficiently train over 350 surgeons.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231113417213/en/

Paragon 28 Mobile Training Lab (Graphic: Business Wire)

"We are very excited to add a second lab to our mobile education program and increase our ability to bring education directly to surgeons. The mobile lab program has allowed Paragon 28 to find the most effective venue for medical education to support our growing product portfolio and surgeon customers,” said Albert DaCosta, CEO and Co-Founder of Paragon 28. "The mobile lab program has proven to be a versatile option to showcase P28’s broad and innovative product portfolio which includes new solutions in the growing forefoot, HAV, and hindfoot market segments.”

To learn more about the Paragon 28 Surgeon Mobile Lab, please visit the following site: Paragon 28 Mobile Lab

About Paragon 28, Inc.

Based in Englewood, CO., Paragon 28, is a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market and is dedicated to improving patient lives. From the onset, Paragon 28® has provided innovative orthopedic solutions, procedural approaches and instrumentation that cover a wide range of foot and ankle ailments including fracture fixation, hallux valgus (bunions), hammertoe, ankle, progressive collapsing foot deformity (PCFD) or flatfoot, charcot foot and orthobiologics. The company designs products with both the patient and surgeon in mind, with the goal of improving outcomes, reducing ailment recurrence and complication rates, and making the procedures simpler, consistent, and reproducible.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to: Paragon 28’s potential to shape a better future for foot and ankle patients. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions, valid only as of the date they are made, and subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which we are not currently aware. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are based on Paragon 28’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Paragon 28’s business in general, see Paragon 28’s current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated periodically with its other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Paragon 28 assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231113417213/en/