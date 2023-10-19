19.10.2023 22:15:00

Paramount Global Announces Time Change for Third Quarter Financial Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) announced today that it will conduct a conference call regarding the company's third quarter financial results at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, November 2, 2023, following the release of its earnings materials.

Paramount Global (PRNewsfoto/ViacomCBS Inc.)

Previously, Paramount Global had scheduled a conference call for November 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast will be available on Paramount's Investors homepage at ir.paramount.com beginning at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on November 2.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 833-470-1428 (domestic) or 929-526-1599 (international) using access code 079933. Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. (ET) on November 2 in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section of Paramount's Investors homepage, and at 866-813-9403 using access code 457971.

The earnings release and any other information related to the call will be accessible on the Investors homepage of Paramount's website.

To automatically receive Paramount's latest financial news by email, please visit the Investors homepage and subscribe to email alerts.

PARA-IR

About Paramount

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media, streaming and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount's portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Paramount holds one of the industry's most extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.

For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paramount-global-announces-time-change-for-third-quarter-financial-results-301962536.html

SOURCE Paramount Global

