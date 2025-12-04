Warner Bros. Discovery Aktie

Warner Bros. Discovery für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DJQZ / ISIN: US9344231041

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.12.2025 03:22:11

Paramount Skydance Raises Breakup Fee To $5B In Warner Bros. Discovery Bid : Report

(RTTNews) - Paramount Skydance has increased its proposed breakup fee in its bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, raising the amount from $2.1 billion to $5 billion, according to Bloomberg. The breakup fee would be payable to Warner Bros. if the two companies reach an agreement that ultimately fails to close.

The revised proposal comes as Paramount Skydance pursues an all-cash offer for Warner Bros. Discovery. The bid is primarily backed by the Ellison family, with additional financial support from three Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds and debt financing provided by Apollo Global Management.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Warner Bros. Discoverymehr Nachrichten