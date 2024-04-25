Partner base continues to grow: Greenman Energy opts for battery-buffered fast chargers from ADS-TEC Energy



EQS-Media / 25.04.2024 / 14:30 CET/CEST

Greenman Energy installs its first ChargePost from ADS-TEC Energy at a Greenman OPEN supermarket

With ChargePost, Greenman Energy is bringing ultra-fast charging to supermarket parking lots

With its integrated battery storage technology, the ChargePost charges EVs ultra-fast even when the power grid is limited Combined with other features, the ChargePost becomes a multi-revenue platform for Greenman Energy.

NÜRTINGEN, Germany - April 25, 2024 – The future is electric,

Greenman Energy is relying on the proven technology of the market leader ADS-TEC Energy for battery-buffered fast charging. ADS-TEC Energy's flexibility gives Greenman Energy the ability to adapt business models as required and achieve a low total cost of ownership in the long term.

The company was won over by ChargePost’s unique advantages: It does not require costly grid upgrades or transformers

Several ChargePosts can be combined to form a virtual power plant. This allows operators to provide lucrative grid services such as peak shaving and energy balancing as well as trading on the energy market.

Its innovative and highly-integrated technology delivers up to 300 kW for EVs

It has an integrated energy storage system with a capacity of up to 201 kWh

Two large 75-inch LED displays for advertising and promotions

Its battery storage system can be used bidirectionally to feed into the grid

It can be easily integrated with renewable energies, such as local photovoltaic systems, for lower energy costs

Like its complementary product, ChargeBox, ChargePost gives operators maximum independence and investment security. Max Bley, founder and CEO of Greenman Energy, commented on the new partnership: “With ADS-TEC Energy's state-of-the-art ultra-fast charging solution, we are taking a big step towards a more sustainable and efficient future and a big step closer to our goal of clean and smart mobility solutions.”



About ADS-TEC Energy

Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and produces battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge ultra-fast even with weak power grids and is characterized by a very compact design. The company, based in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, was nominated for the German Future Prize by the Federal President and was included in the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems is due to a particularly high level of in-depth development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for car manufacturers, energy supply companies and charging station operators.

More information at:



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our financial outlook for 2024, our expectations with respect to future performance and the anticipated timing of certain commercial activities. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: the geopolitical events including the Russian invasion of Ukraine; macroeconomic trends including changes in Inflation or interest rates, or other events beyond our control on the overall economy; our business and those of our customers and suppliers, including due to supply chain disruptions and expense increases; our limited operating history as a public company; our dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of EVs and increased installation of charging stations; our current dependence on sales to a limited number of customers for most of our revenues; overall demand for EV charging and the potential for reduced demand for EVs if governmental rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of EVs or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; supply chain interruptions and expense increases; unexpected delays in new product introductions; our ability to expand our operations and market share in Europe and the U.S.; the effects of competition; changes to battery energy storage standards; and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under “Item 3. Key Information – 3.D. Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 11, 2023, which is available on our website at https://www.ads-tec-energy.com/en/company/invest and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.



Media Contact:

For ADS-TEC Energy – International

Juliane Kunz

Senior Press Officer

press.energy@ads-tec-energy.com



For ADS-TEC Energy – US

Stephannie Depa

Breakaway Communications

+1 530-864-0136

sdepa@breakawaycom.com

– The future is electric, ADS-TEC Energy and Greenman Energy agree, as the two companies launch an initiative to drive energy decentralization of the energy sector. To start, Greenman Energy will install and operate the ChargePost at one of its Greenman OPEN supermarkets Greenman Energy is relying on the proven technology of the market leader ADS-TEC Energy for battery-buffered fast charging. ADS-TEC Energy's flexibility gives Greenman Energy the ability to adapt business models as required and achieve a low total cost of ownership in the long term.The company was won over by ChargePost’s unique advantages:Max Bley, founder and CEO of Greenman Energy, commented on the new partnership: “With ADS-TEC Energy's state-of-the-art ultra-fast charging solution, we are taking a big step towards a more sustainable and efficient future and a big step closer to our goal of clean and smart mobility solutions.”Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and produces battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge ultra-fast even with weak power grids and is characterized by a very compact design. The company, based in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, was nominated for the German Future Prize by the Federal President and was included in the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems is due to a particularly high level of in-depth development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for car manufacturers, energy supply companies and charging station operators.More information at: www.ads-tec-energy.com This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our financial outlook for 2024, our expectations with respect to future performance and the anticipated timing of certain commercial activities. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: the geopolitical events including the Russian invasion of Ukraine; macroeconomic trends including changes in Inflation or interest rates, or other events beyond our control on the overall economy; our business and those of our customers and suppliers, including due to supply chain disruptions and expense increases; our limited operating history as a public company; our dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of EVs and increased installation of charging stations; our current dependence on sales to a limited number of customers for most of our revenues; overall demand for EV charging and the potential for reduced demand for EVs if governmental rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of EVs or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; supply chain interruptions and expense increases; unexpected delays in new product introductions; our ability to expand our operations and market share in Europe and the U.S.; the effects of competition; changes to battery energy storage standards; and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under “Item 3. Key Information – 3.D. Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 11, 2023, which is available on our website at https://www.ads-tec-energy.com/en/company/invest and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.Juliane KunzSenior Press OfficerStephannie DepaBreakaway Communications+1 530-864-0136

Issuer: ADS-TEC Energy GmbH

Key word(s): Energy



Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

