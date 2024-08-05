|
05.08.2024 14:54:55
PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
5 August 2024
PayPoint plc (the "Company")
Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR”)
Grant of Award
On 2 August 2024, Nick Wiles, an Executive Director of the Company, was granted a one-off conditional LTIP award under the Paypoint Executive Share Plan ("ESP”).
The number of shares subject to the award is 109,375 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company. The number of shares under award was calculated based on a price of £6.975 per share, being the closing mid-market price on the dealing day preceding the date of grant.
The release of the award is dependent upon continuous employment to the vesting date and satisfaction of targets based on underlying EBITDA performance in respect of the financial year of the Company ending 31 March 2027. Further details of the performance condition are outlined in the Directors’ Remuneration Report of the PayPoint plc Annual Report and Financial Statements 2024.
The award may vest (subject to the conditions outlined above) after 3 years from the date of grant, on 2 August 2027, and the participant is subject to a 2-year holding period post-vesting.
The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries:
PayPoint Plc
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173
Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919488066
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Nick Wiles
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of a conditional right to acquire Ordinary shares under the PayPoint Executive Share Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume(s)
|£Nil
|109,375
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated Price
109,375
£Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 August 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Paypoint PLCShs
|7,30
|-8,75%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schlussendlich massiv unter Druck -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot - Nikkei-Crash
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten zu Wochenbeginn erhebliche Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Montag weit in der Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag auf rotem Terrain.