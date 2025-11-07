Pelthos Therapeutics Aktie

Pelthos Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41BR2 / ISIN: US1711262048

07.11.2025 15:33:48

Pelthos Acquires US Rights To Xepi, Secures $18 Mln Financing

(RTTNews) - Pelthos Therapeutics (PTHS) announced on Friday that it has acquired U.S. commercialization rights to Xepi, a topical antimicrobial for impetigo, from Biofrontera and Ferrer.

In addition to milestones and royalties, Pelthos will pay an upfront payment of $4.20 million. Also, Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Murchinson, two of the company's current investors, led a $18 million financing round for private convertible notes.

In 2026, Pelthos intends to relaunch Xepi and utilize the additional funds to support Xepi, further ZELSUVMI, and increase working capital. According to executives, the agreement expands Pelthos' product line as the need for novel pediatric dermatology treatments rises and antibiotic resistance rises.

PTHS closed Thursday's trading at $37.42, up $0.42 or 1.14 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Pelthos Therapeutics Inc 34,40 -8,07%

