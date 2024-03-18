Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Conversion Results for Series 17 Preferred Shares

Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina") (TSX: PPL; NYSE: PBA) announced today that none of Pembina's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset Class A Preferred Shares, Series 17 ("Series 17 Shares") (TSX: PPL.PR.Q) will be converted into Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Class A Preferred Shares, Series 18 of Pembina ("Series 18 Shares") on March 31, 2024.

After taking into account all the conversion notices received from holders of its outstanding Series 17 Shares by the March 18, 2024 deadline for the conversion of the Series 17 Shares into Series 18 Shares, less than the 1,000,000 Series 17 Shares required to give effect to conversions into Series 18 Shares were tendered for conversion.

