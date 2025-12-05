IAC InterActiveCorp Aktie

IAC InterActiveCorp für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0Q8BY / ISIN: US44919P5089

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.12.2025 15:23:40

People Partners With Meta To Bring Real-Time Lifestyle Content To Meta AI

(RTTNews) - Friday, People Inc. (IAC), the country's largest digital and print publisher, has entered a multi-year partnership with Meta to supply real-time lifestyle content across categories such as entertainment, food, health, home, and finance.

The agreement makes People the first lifestyle publisher to integrate its content directly into Meta AI, featuring well-known brands such as PEOPLE, Allrecipes, InStyle, Food & Wine, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Verywell Health, and more. Content will roll out across Meta AI experiences in the coming days, with full attribution and links back to People Inc. properties.

Though financial terms were not disclosed, People Inc. said the deal aligns with its broader strategy of partnering with major AI platforms, following earlier commercial agreements with OpenAI and Microsoft, to ensure trusted, high-quality content shapes the future of AI discovery.

CEO Neil Vogel highlighted that reliable information is essential to both the internet and AI innovation, adding that the collaboration will help Meta AI users find lifestyle updates tailored to their interests.

Thursday, IAC closed at $36.17, down 1.31%, and is currently trading pre-market at $36.2, up 0.08% on the NasdaqGS.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IAC InterActiveCorpmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu IAC InterActiveCorpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:38 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
06:17 KW 49: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
05.12.25 Vor Fonds-Schließung: So positionierte sich Big Short-Investor Michael Burry im dritten Quartal 2025
05.12.25 KW 49: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.12.25 Paul Singer investiert in Etsy, Pinterest & Co.: Die wichtigsten Aktien im Elliott-Portfolio in Q3 2025

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Blick auf Notenbanken: ATX letztlich leichter -- DAX geht über 24.000-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit stabilem Wochenausklang -- Chinas Börsen schließen fester - Minuszeichen in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher notierte. Die US-Börsen schlossen mit leichten Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen