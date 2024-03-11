|
11.03.2024 13:40:27
PetVivo Holdings Names Garry Lowenthal CFO
(RTTNews) - PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (PETV), a biomedical device company for companion animals, announced Monday the appointment of Garry Lowenthal as its new Chief Financial Officer.
Lowenthal has over 25 years of extensive experience in senior operations and key finance management positions, both with private and public companies.
He holds experiences as the Managing Partner of Security First International, Inc., a CFO advisory and management consulting firm, assuming the role of an advisor, acting chief financial officer and director of Elate Group, Inc., a global moving and storage company, through his CFO consulting company. He was a director, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Fision Corp.
Furthermore, Lowenthal has served on the national board of Financial Executives International or FEI, a premier professional association for CFOs and other senior financial executives.
Lowenthal said, "I am thrilled to join PetVivo, a company whose technology could truly enhance the lives of companion animals. PetVivo has unique strengths, a strong business model, experienced management and personnel and an innovative technology..."
