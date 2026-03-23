Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
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23.03.2026 21:00:00
Pfizer Stock Is Doing Something It Hasn't Done Since 2022
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock hasn't made for a good investment over the past five years. It has declined by 25% in value over that stretch, while the S&P 500 has climbed by 68%. Investors have lost confidence in the company's ability to grow, as it loses patent protection on key drugs and faces an uncertain future.Besides a dividend, there hasn't been a compelling reason for investors to buy shares of Pfizer. But this year, with there being more concern in the markets and investors piling into dividend stocks, Pfizer has suddenly become a more enticing option. As a result, the stock is doing something it hasn't done in multiple years -- it's outperforming the S&P 500.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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