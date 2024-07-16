|
16.07.2024 14:01:45
Philip Morris To Invest $600 Mln To Boost Production Of Smoke-free Products
(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International Inc. (PM), a tobacco firm, announced on Tuesday that it aims to invest $600 million over the next two years through one of its U.S. affiliates to open a manufacturing facility in Aurora.
The site will produce Swedish Match ZYN nicotine pouches to help meet the demand for smoke-free products.
The facility is expected to create 500 direct jobs with ongoing annual economic impact of $550 million and an additional 1,000 indirect jobs for the State of Colorado.
PMI's U.S. affiliate plans to begin preliminary operations by the end of 2025 with regular production starting from 2026.
