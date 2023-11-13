Phoenix Mecano announces share buyback programme via second trading line

The share buyback programme at a fixed price has been completed. Shareholders have tendered 1073 registered shares. Phoenix Mecano will launch a new share buyback programme via a second trading line from 15 November 2023.

Kloten/Stein am Rhein, 13 November 2023. On 26 October 2023, Phoenix Mecano announced that it would buy back its own registered shares worth up to CHF 15,000,000 at an offer price of CHF 367 per registered share via a fixed-price procedure. Based on the fixed price, this corresponds to a maximum of 40,871 registered shares or a maximum of 4.26% of the company's share capital. The offer period lasted from 27 October to 10 November 2023 (12:00 noon CET).

Shareholders tendered 1073 registered shares as part of the buyback offer. This number is below the maximum transaction volume, which is why all offers from shareholders can be considered. The net buyback price, i.e. the offer price less 35% withholding tax on the difference between the offer price and the nominal value, will be paid out against delivery of the registered shares on 14 November 2023 (value date).

As already announced, Phoenix Mecano will launch a new share buyback programme via a second trading line following the fixed-price buyback offer. Phoenix Mecano instructs Zürcher Kantonalbank to buy back registered shares on the second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange from 15 November 2023 up to a maximum acquisition value of CHF 29,606,209 and until 14 November 2025 at the latest.

The Board of Directors intends to propose the cancellation of the repurchased registered shares at future Annual General Meetings and thus reduce the capital accordingly, which will lead to a sustainable compression of profits.

Detailed information on the further share buyback programme can be found in the official buyback advertisement. www.phoenix-mecano.com