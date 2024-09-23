Piper Sandler Companies Elects Ann Gallo to Board of Directors

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Ann Gallo to its board of directors.

Most recently, Gallo was a senior managing director and partner at Wellington Management Company, LLP, as well as the investment team leader of Wellington’s healthcare team, which managed over $60 billion in assets during her tenure. As a healthcare industry analyst and portfolio manager, Gallo researched healthcare services and medical technology companies and served as portfolio manager for multiple diversified long-only and long-short strategies. She was also a founding member and healthcare portfolio manager of Wellington’s dedicated private equity franchise. During her 25 years at Wellington, Gallo served on numerous fiduciary committees, including Operating, Governance, Hedge Fund Review, and Private Equity Oversight. Prior to joining Wellington in 1998, Gallo was a senior healthcare analyst with Alex. Brown & Sons (1995 to 1998), and was in investment banking and a healthcare research analyst at Piper Sandler (1992 to 1995).

"Ann will be a great asset to our board of directors with her breadth of knowledge in the healthcare space, a key sector for our investment banking, public finance and research businesses at Piper Sandler,” said Chad Abraham, Piper Sandler chairman and chief executive officer. "Her experience as a leading healthcare analyst and extensive financial services leadership will provide us with another valuable perspective on the board.”

Gallo earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Boston College and a master’s degree in finance and applied economics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Piper Sandler

