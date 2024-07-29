Pitney Bowes Announces Date for Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) ("Pitney Bowes” or the "Company”), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics and financial services, today announced that it will report second quarter 2024 earnings results after market close on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

The Company will host an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to review its results. This call and all supplemental information can be accessed on Pitney Bowes’ investor relations site at https://www.investorrelations.pitneybowes.com/.

The webcast link for the conference call is https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bzy7jz3i. The conference call also be accessed by phone at 234-720-6979; Access Code: 1451428.

If you are unable to participate during the live call, a recording will be made available on the Company’s website.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest announcements and financial results, visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

