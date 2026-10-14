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14.10.2026 13:09:00

Prediction: Alphabet Stock Is Going to Soar After Oct. 28

The S&P 500 hit a fresh record high last week, and it's trading at an elevated valuation as investors price in some very high forward expectations for artificial intelligence (AI) companies. As a result, strong corporate earnings are the key to keeping this bull market going, and most technology giants will report their latest quarterly results over the next month.

Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is scheduled to release its operating results for the third quarter (ended Sept. 30) on Oct. 28. Its stock happens to be reasonably valued heading into the report, and here's why I predict it could soar in the weeks and months that follow.

Image source: Alphabet.

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