Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
|
14.10.2026 13:09:00
Prediction: Alphabet Stock Is Going to Soar After Oct. 28
The S&P 500 hit a fresh record high last week, and it's trading at an elevated valuation as investors price in some very high forward expectations for artificial intelligence (AI) companies. As a result, strong corporate earnings are the key to keeping this bull market going, and most technology giants will report their latest quarterly results over the next month.
Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is scheduled to release its operating results for the third quarter (ended Sept. 30) on Oct. 28. Its stock happens to be reasonably valued heading into the report, and here's why I predict it could soar in the weeks and months that follow.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|
12.10.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
08.10.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Alphabet C (ex Google)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Alphabet C (ex Google)-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
07.10.26
|Google launches platform to create video games from text prompts (Financial Times)
|
06.10.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
05.10.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
05.10.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones verliert (finanzen.at)
|
04.10.26
|Google set to defend £1.2bn UK lawsuit over ‘excessive’ app download charges (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|311,70
|-0,27%
|Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
|3,50
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflation im Fokus: ATX schließt stabil -- DAX schlussendlich etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt trat auf der Stelle. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte zur Wochenmitte kleine Gewinne. Der Dow bewegt sich moderat aufwärts. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Mittwoch nach unten.