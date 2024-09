Prediction: Apple's iPhone 16 Could Become a Runaway Hit, and Here Is 1 Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before That Happens

Initial reports that Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) latest batch of smartphones were witnessing weaker demand than last year's models weighed on the stock recently. But it looks like those reports may not hold much water after all, as the company's iPhone 16 lineup seems to be receiving a solid response from customers.More importantly, a closer look at the potential sales prospects of the latest iPhone models indicates that Apple could witness a nice bump in sales going forward.Counterpoint Research estimates that iPhone 16 models are witnessing robust demand in India, with sales reportedly jumping between 15% and 20% on the day the smartphones went on sale in that country. It is worth noting that Apple's sales in India surged an impressive 35% in fiscal 2024 (which ended in March this year), and the strong start that the company's latest devices are enjoying in that market suggests that the momentum is set to continue.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool