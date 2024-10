Prediction: Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Will Outperform Starbucks Stock Over the Next 5 Years

A change in CEO can have a significant impact on a company's growth strategy and a stock's overall trajectory. And that's what Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is hoping for, after luring away Brian Niccol from Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) earlier this year. The company made great efforts to do so and is paying the executive a significant compensation package to help the coffee chain get back to generating strong growth numbers.Shares of Starbucks have been rallying since the news but while optimism is high from investors of late, the coffee stock is by no means a slam-dunk buy at this point, as it does come with its fair share of risk. And while Chipotle may have lost its CEO in the process, here's why I think the stock will outperform Starbucks over the next five years.In recent years, Chipotle has been seen by many analysts and executives as the ideal growth business. Many businesses often try to be the "next Chipotle" because of the restaurant chain's impressive results. And it's hard to argue with that given the company's impressive numbers and sheer growth over the past five years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool