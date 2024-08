Prediction: CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Could Be a Millionaire-Maker

Gene editing, in which researchers manipulate patients' genetic code to treat genetic illnesses, has been around for a couple of decades. But it has made incredible progress in the past five years. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), a mid-cap biotech, has proven to be one of the more exciting players in this promising area.The company's progress has not delivered strong returns in the past half-decade -- CRISPR Therapeutics has underperformed the market in this period. That said, there is a lot to like about the biotech. In fact, it could potentially be a millionaire-maker stock. Here's why.Companies that turn their shareholders into millionaires don't do so overnight. It takes years -- or decades -- of solid performances. Some biotech companies have been able to pull that off. One thing in common was their ability to develop breakthrough medicines fairly regularly, at least by the industry's standards, which might be once every five to 10 years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool