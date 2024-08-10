|
10.08.2024 10:45:00
Prediction: Here's How Social Security Will Change If Kamala Harris Beats Donald Trump
It shouldn't be surprising that the Democratic and Republican nominees for U.S. president have very different views on a wide range of issues. Social Security is among the areas of disagreement between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.The presidential election in November will almost certainly be a close one. As things stand now, pollster Nate Silver estimates that Harris has a 51% chance of defeating Trump in the Electoral College vote. How might Social Security change if Harris beats Trump? Here's my prediction.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
