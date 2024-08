Prediction: Here's How Social Security Will Change If Kamala Harris Beats Donald Trump

It shouldn't be surprising that the Democratic and Republican nominees for U.S. president have very different views on a wide range of issues. Social Security is among the areas of disagreement between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.The presidential election in November will almost certainly be a close one. As things stand now, pollster Nate Silver estimates that Harris has a 51% chance of defeating Trump in the Electoral College vote. How might Social Security change if Harris beats Trump? Here's my prediction.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool