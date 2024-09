Prediction: It's Time to Cancel Boeing's Mega Space Launch System Rocket

Uh-oh. It looks like NASA's Office of Inspector General is mad at Boeing (NYSE: BA) again. And this time it could be serious.Maybe serious enough to finally get rid of NASA's white elephant Space Launch System, and replace it with cheaper rockets from SpaceX and Blue Origin.Over the years, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Office of Inspector General (OIG) has raised numerous complaints about the Space Launch System project, a project led by Boeing, but involving Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC), L3Harris (NYSE: LHX) -- really, pretty much everybody who is anybody in America's space industry.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool