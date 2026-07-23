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WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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23.07.2026 09:45:00
Prediction: Micron Will Hit $1,400 in 2027. Here's the Math.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has been one of the biggest artificial intelligence (AI) winners in recent times -- from an earnings and stock performance perspective. The company has seen revenue skyrocket amid demand for its memory solutions, and the stock has advanced 1,300% over the past three years. In the first half of this year, it climbed 300% and now trades at more than $900. My prediction is Micron will reach $1,400 as early as next year -- here's the math.Image source: Micron Technology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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