Prediction: The New Starbucks CEO's Turnaround Plan Will Boost the Stock

After officially taking the helm at Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) earlier this month, new CEO Brian Niccol laid out his plans to help turn around the struggling coffee shop operator in an open letter to customers, employees, and shareholders.Nothing Niccol laid out was particularly groundbreaking, but it is the plan's simplicity that I predict will help Starbucks get back on track and help boost its stock over the long run.In his open letter, Niccol said that under his leadership, Starbucks would focus on four main areas. His initial plan is to first concentrate on its U.S. business and help turn that around. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool