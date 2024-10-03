|
03.10.2024 12:45:00
Prediction: These 5 Phenomenal Stocks Are Set to Soar
We all want to invest in stocks that will soar, right? Of course. It's hard to know which stocks will be tomorrow's big winners, though. Given that challenge, it makes perfect sense to just invest in a low-fee, broad-market index fund, such as one that tracks the S&P 500 index of 500 of America's biggest companies.If you want to deploy some of your long-term dollars into some super-promising individual stocks, though, here are five growth stocks to consider -- two of which are among the "Magnificent Seven" stocks.It's not hard to imagine how Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) might soar in the years and decades to come, in part because it's involved in so many different businesses, from A to Z -- like Amazon Web Services and Zappos the shoe retailer. Amazon Web Services (AWS), a leading cloud computing platform, is often underappreciated. As of last year, it held a commanding market share and was growing customers by 31% year over year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
