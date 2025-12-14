The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
14.12.2025 07:33:00
Prediction: This AI Stock Could Lead the Market in 2026
Few stocks have had as good a second half of 2025 as Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Alphabet has received almost all positive headlines in the second half of 2025, and this has led to incredible performance. The stock has risen over 80% since July 1, and there appears to be no signs of its slowing down. I think investors should look to Alphabet as the company that can lead the stock market higher in 2026, as it has several growth paths that look to be panning out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Market Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
18.11.25
|How much of the market is AI? (Financial Times)
|
06.11.25
|‘Best way to describe the market is bonkers’ (Financial Times)
|
30.10.25
|What’s the market pricing for US inflation? (Financial Times)
|
24.10.25