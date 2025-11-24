Incredible Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270
|
24.11.2025 15:00:00
Prediction: This Incredible Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Stock Will Join the $1 Trillion Club by 2035 (Hint: It's Not Palantir)
Artificial intelligence (AI) is slowly getting embedded into all types of enterprise software. Based on its promise to automate tasks, generate code faster than humans, and elevate its users' general capabilities, companies are rushing to deploy large language models (LLMs) in conjunction with their existing software.One AI software stock that is attracting a great deal of attention is Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). It is now the largest pure-play software company in the world by market capitalization, valued at $400 billion.However, it is not the largest in its space by revenue and earnings. That title belongs to Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). The customer relationship management, marketing, and analytics platform provider is embracing AI across its software programs, which is leading to steady revenue growth. And, despite its much smaller market cap, Salesforce generated 10 times as much revenue as Palantir over the last 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%