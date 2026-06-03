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03.06.2026 18:45:00

Prediction: XRP Could Hit $5 by 2030. Here's Why.

2026 has been a challenging year for XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) investors. The digital asset's price has fallen 28% year to date, mirroring similar weakness seen in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other industry leaders. That said, the cryptocurrency market has historically rewarded patience. And there are compelling reasons to be optimistic about XRP's future as its development team gains traction in mainstream finance. From XRP's current price of $1.34, a move to $5 would represent a gain of 273% over four years -- a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39%. Let's explore some reasons why the token might be able to pull it off.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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