Prelude Announces Phase 1 Data Of PRT3789 Trial For Cancer Treatment; Stock Falls

(RTTNews) - Prelude Therapeutics Inc. (PRLD), Friday announced clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1 trial of PRT3789, a first-in-class SMARCA2 degrader, designed to treat cancer patients with a SMARCA4 mutation.

The findings disclosed encouraging signs of anti-tumor activity including objective responses observed in patients with SMARCA4-mutated non-small cell lung cancer and esophageal cancer during early PRT3789 monotherapy dose escalation.

Also, among the 26 advanced, heavily pre-treated NSCLC or esophageal patients who were evaluable for efficacy, seven experienced tumor shrinkage.

Currently, Prelude's stock is dropping 27.85 percent, to $3.48 on the Nasdaq.