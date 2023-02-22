Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces change in Board composition

PRESS RELEASE

22 February 2023, 07:00 CET

BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN BOARD COMPOSITION

Mechelen, Belgium, 22 February 2023 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces that Mr. Roald Borré has resigned as Director of the Company, and that upon the recommendation of the Company’s Remuneration and Nomination Committee, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Bryan Dechairo as new independent Board member and member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Mr. Bryan Dechairo is the chief executive officer of Sherlock Biosciences, and also serves on its Board of Directors. He has more than 25 years of experience developing and commercializing revenue generating clinical innovations that improve patient lives. Prior to joining Sherlock Biosciences, Mr. Dechairo served as executive vice president of clinical development at Myriad Genetics, where he oversaw the development portfolio, delivering business-critical evidentiary data for value-based reimbursement and market acceptance of commercial and novel diagnostic products across six business units globally. Before joining Myriad Genetics, he was chief medical officer, chief scientific officer and senior vice president of research and development at Assurex Health, which was acquired by Myriad in 2016. During his extensive career, Mr. Dechairo held roles of increasing responsibility at Medco, Pfizer, Oxagen, Sequana and Roche, where he established a proven track record of funding and scaling businesses from venture backed start-ups to profitable fortune 50 public companies. He also authored more than 50 academic and research-based publications, and earned a Ph.D. in Common Complex Human Genetics from the Institute of Child Health at University College London and a B.A. in Integrative Biology from the University of California, Berkeley.

Herman Verrelst, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis, said: "We are very pleased that Bryan is joining our Board, and look forward to benefitting from his extensive experience. His appointment takes place in the framework of our continuous strive for a diverse Board of Directors which has all required skills and experience to support Biocartis as a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company that operates internationally. We are sure that Biocartis will benefit tremendously from his skills and deep knowledge of the US market. Of course, we wish to thank Roald for his enormous contribution to the Company over the past eight years.”

Following this change in Board composition, the Board now consists of five independent directors out of a total of six directors. Mr. Dechairo’s appointment will be submitted to the confirmation by the Company’s annual shareholders’ meeting which will be held on 12 May 2023.

--- END ---

More information:

e-mail: ir@biocartis.com

@Biocartis_

www.linkedin.com/Biocartis





About Biocartis

With its revolutionary and proprietary Idylla™ platform, Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) aspires to enable personalized medicine for patients around the world through universal access to molecular testing, by making molecular testing actionable, convenient, fast and suitable for any lab. The Idylla™ platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) based system designed to offer in-house access to accurate molecular information in a minimum amount of time for faster, informed treatment decisions. Idylla™'s continuously expanding menu of molecular diagnostic tests address key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology. This is the fastest growing segment of the molecular diagnostics market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal, lung and liver cancer, as well as for COVID-19, Flu, RSV and sepsis. For more information, visit www.biocartis.com or follow Biocartis on Twitter @Biocartis_ , Facebook or LinkedIn.



Biocartis and Idylla™ are registered trademarks in Europe, the United States and other countries. The Biocartis and Idylla™ trademark and logo are used trademarks owned by Biocartis. Please refer to the product labeling for applicable intended uses for each individual Biocartis product.

This press release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. Any persons reading this press release should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions. Biocartis takes no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction. No securities of Biocartis may be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, the Company directors' or managements' current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. No representations and warranties are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.