Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis appoints George Cardoza as new CFO and Head of Service Delivery

18 July 202 3 , 7:00 AM CE S T



Biocartis appoints George Cardoza as new CFO and Head of Service Delivery

George Cardoza appointed as Biocartis’ new Chief Financial Officer and Head of Service Delivery.

Announced operational reorganization and cost reduction program progressing according to plan.

Mechelen, Belgium, 18 July 2023 - Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), is pleased to announce the appointment of George Cardoza as its new Chief Financial Officer and Head of Service Delivery effective as of 7 August 2023.

In this key executive role, Mr. Cardoza will be responsible for overseeing the Company's financial strategies, driving operational efficiencies, and ensuring sustainable growth in line with the organization's objectives. In addition, Mr. Cardoza will oversee the execution of Biocartis’ strategic partnerships, including those with pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies.

Mr. Cardoza has more than 25 years of experience in the diagnostics and laboratory industry, and brings a unique combination of extensive experience in both finance and operational leadership roles. Prior to joining Biocartis, Mr. Cardoza served as CEO of AccuraGen Holdings LLC, a California-based company focused on development of NGS-based liquid biopsy testing and prior to that he served in various executive roles (President and Chief Operating Officer Laboratory Services, President Pharma Services Division, and CFO) at NeoGenomics Laboratories (NASDAQ: NEO) a clinical laboratory and pharma services company that specialized in cancer diagnostic testing. Throughout his career, Mr. Cardoza has demonstrated a strong aptitude for financial management, strategic planning, and fostering collaboration across departments. He possesses a deep understanding of the industry landscape and a proven ability to navigate complex financial challenges while driving profitability. Mr. Cardoza holds a B.S. in Finance and Accounting from Syracuse University and an MBA from Michigan State University.

George Cardoza stated, "I am honored to join the Biocartis team during a phase in which we have the opportunity to create significant value. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Biocartis and leveraging my experience to drive financial and operational excellence and create long-term value for our stakeholders."

Commenting on the appointment, Biocartis' CEO, Roger Moody, added: "George brings a unique blend of leadership and financial acumen with prior experience in leading large laboratory and pharma service organizations. This combined role of Chief Financial Officer and Head of Service Delivery allows Biocartis to optimally strive towards profitability and deliver on our strategic partnership growth plans. We are thrilled to have George on board and confident that his expertise, strategic vision, and leadership will contribute significantly to our continued growth and financial success."

The intended operational reorganization and cost reduction program, announced on 15 June 2023, is on track. The employee consultation phase that is defined by the Belgian rules on collective dismissals, is currently being completed and the Company plans to provide a more detailed update at the time of publication of its financial results for H1 2023 on 31 August 2023.

Additionally, with the CEO transition completed, Herman Verrelst moved into the position of non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Christian Reinaudo moved into the position of independent director again, both as of 1 July 2023.

More information

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Biocartis

e-mail ir@biocartis.com

tel +32 15 632 600

@Biocartis_ www.linkedin.com/Biocartis

