09.05.2024 07:00:00
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Group NV provides an update regarding the publication of its annual report and the annual meeting
BIOCARTIS GROUP NV (Euronext Brussels: BCART) PRESS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION - 09 May 2024, 07:00 CEST
Biocartis Group NV provides an update regarding the publication of its annual report and the annual meeting
Mechelen, Belgium, 09 May 2024 – Biocartis Group NV (the "Company") (Euronext Brussels: BCART), announces today that it has decided to postpone the publication of its 2023 Annual Report, in view of the ongoing preparation of the contemplated voluntary dissolution and liquidation of the Company, which will be submitted to an extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting ("EGM”) for approval.
For the same reason, the publication of the convening notice for the Company's annual general shareholders’ meeting ("AGM”) and the date of the AGM (which was initially envisaged to take place on 10 May 2024) will be postponed.
The Company will continue to update the market as appropriate, and will announce at a later date the publication of the 2023 Annual Report and the convening of the AGM and EGM.
