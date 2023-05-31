31.05.2023 12:00:09

Press Release: KPN EGM approves appointments of Supervisory Board and Board of Management members

Royal KPN N.V.
31-May-2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST
KPN EGM approves appointments of Supervisory Board and Board of Management members

 

Today, Royal KPN N.V. (KPN) hosted an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) where KPN shareholders approved the appointment of Ms Marga de Jager to the Supervisory Board. Ms De Jager succeeds Ms Chantal Vergouw who will step down as member of the Supervisory Board to assume the Chief Business Market position at KPNs Board of Management. The appointment and resignation are effective immediately.

Following the EGM, the Supervisory Board decided to confirm the intended appointments of Ms Vergouw and Mr Stammeijer to the Board of Management effective per 1 June 2023. The appointments are made for a period of four years, up to and including the AGM to be held in 2027.  

Detailed information about the approved resolution is now available on the KPN website (ir.kpn.com).

 

For more information:
KPN Royal Dutch Telecom
Investor Relations
Wilhelminakade 123
3072 AP Rotterdam
E-mail: ir@kpn.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


