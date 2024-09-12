Press Release: Santhera Announces Half-Year 2024 -3

2024 Half-year Financial Information

Interim condensed consolidated income statement

(for the six months ended June 30, in CHF H1-2024 H1-2023

thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) (unaudited)

------------ ------------

Net sales 6,464 969

Revenue from out-licensing transactions 6,361 1,921

Net sales to licensing partner 1,289 1,049

Revenue from contracts with customers 14,114 3,939

------------ ------------

Cost of goods sold (5,215) (1,928)

of which amortization intangible assets (2,487) (1,519)

Development (13,771) (9,748)

Marketing and sales (4,660) (4,257)

General and administrative, other (8,276) (8,452)

Operating expenses (26,707) (22,457)

------------ ------------

Operating result (17,741) (20,305)

------------------------------------------------ ------------ ------------

Financial result, net 2,652 (3,115)

Income tax (expense)/benefit 174 84

Net result (15,263) (23,336)

------------ ------------

Basic and diluted loss per share (in CHF) (1.35) (2.09)

------------------------------------------------ ------------ ------------

Jun 30,

Interim condensed consolidated balance sheet 2024 Dec 31, 2023

(in CHF thousands) (unaudited) (audited)

------------ ------------

Cash and cash equivalents 16,491 30,370

Other current assets 17,149 4,287

Noncurrent assets 74,606 74,972

Total assets 108,246 109,629

------------ ------------

Equity 48,057 59,943

Noncurrent liabilities 7,139 5,371

Current liabilities 53,050 44,315

Total equity and liabilities 108,246 109,629

------------ ------------

Interim condensed consolidated cash flow

statement H1-2024 H1-2023

(for six months ended June 30, in CHF thousands) (unaudited) (unaudited)

------------ ------------

Net cash flow from/(used in) operating activities (15,282) (15,358)

Net cash flow from/(used in) investing activities 10 5,682

Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities (358) 9,979

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 30,370 1,353

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30 16,491 1,674

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash

equivalents (13,879) 321

------------ ------------

Share capital

(number of shares with par value of CHF Jun 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023

0.10) (unaudited) (audited)

------------ ------------

Ordinary shares issued 12,620,376 12,620,376

Treasury shares 918,814 1,305,167

Conditional capital for employee participations

(Art 3b) 542,450 542,450

Conditional capital for financing purposes

(Art 3c) 5,500,000 5,500,000

------------ ------------

Half-year Report

The Santhera Half-year Report 2024 is available for download on the Company's website at www.santhera.com/financial-reports.

Conference Call

Santhera will host a conference call on September 12, 2024, at 14:30 CEST / 13:30 BST / 08:30 EDT. CEO Dario Eklund, CFO Andrew Smith and CMO Shabir Hasham, MD, will discuss the 2024 half-year financial results and comment on ongoing corporate developments. Participants are invited to call one of the following numbers (no dial-in code is required):

Switzerland/Europe: +41 58 310 50 00

United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13

USA: +1 631 570 56 13

A replay will be accessible at https://www.santhera.com/ad-hoc-news from about two hours after the call has ended.

References

Publications and applicable drug labeling to which this press release makes reference to:

Labeling: United States Prescribing Information https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=A4tCkxbNc_Dlh7Ls195wOX4jYacHLmL95H4bYkBfrxlQYOEGm9p1dPRwrZCeSzjk2HQhZHjakMUvZxiNFo5EvHHgM1FcEGNZab4vC2NkeCGjrpBQiEpoYHML8wTuG_ab ; European Union Summary of Product Characteristics https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=K-T_L4JkuwkTxOX7peeV4lEwAhcfEg2H7dRXKl-PSFgMI4rMF64aVphC_N2mvrGZFTxykWURttL78aXR5lgUOys3Df6hNf43X4o8NANG2J--AQ9Bqz4KqI2O1MgMBvknE2UlG9vkv0L2iF0vbg4Bvh0ao-u4ZrUtLHvz92rEvr9B_hSWEhUw8x4V_I9K6ZLZh0vlz-28UKvN7keFCgYskA==

Dang UJ et al. (2024) Neurology 2024;102:e208112. doi.org/10.1212/WNL.0000000000208112. Link https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=zMoctMdJGkdCIn_NydWYhhWEV0qcbZzcf0sxraB8X_vscryCl73q-mRivqkb1899fAj6wti0MIoWFbEJSwO076V0S1T7ZZ4jnA4kNnPOW2gegckIQR-EyWGcKuJxrBNX.

Guglieri M et al (2022). JAMA Neurol. 2022;79(10):1005-1014. doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2022.2480. Link https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=zMoctMdJGkdCIn_NydWYhmZYMOUgj26Lgi4Zh3VaPGUIXzpg0C_yALzS3o0YbNEzYSYm03nSGwMZ1vk58z14d1n6JmyEqjIvGwhHGSQtxnhK2WlEFSIM5Fp5w0RS03kYYcSnjyRhwfE382ELaYBStcAH5FQqAHomQRFVOP0bPPOFf37I-9Yv9bOuLC_LkXkBpE12qMTpLmb50V0VZLHhHn_Un4-xJ57jXqze1n_kTNQtghw3gjeDbQXoYEnA39WaaHdxZGKmqLovXlqg1Elc6w==.

Liu X et al (2020). Proc Natl Acad Sci USA 117:24285-24293

Heier CR et al (2019). Life Science Alliance DOI: 10.26508

Ward et al., WMS 2022, FP.27 - Poster 71. Link https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=zMoctMdJGkdCIn_NydWYhoapLd3nbfJDiaj2apYGE7d6VsmvoUaa82oChqe1iidRWJRkIimZvME9JZ6JIovsvvHLDAWh8wIKb6iR47pvMXzr0wnZtPTV8z59TFtWKICfAEEW_ob33_8g4-w4kxKfktWa7JL3jDlAGdYsdnegIQvtzsCrt7DATAk_qNfqKEJ19RKeU5lPOKC6KYSIF9IcQQ==.

Hasham et al., MDA 2022 Poster presentation. Link https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=zMoctMdJGkdCIn_NydWYhooYiOhczggLgOYM33-Y4eEBIAXNGoIKutIhQTV83lkUfgMQWDiK0qlCOhgi_SYlSf4DrqFgU9TFtLOgLrCHuoyEgq9Yc3wousUsVo-CVcddgQ2IyEfM6zRnUfIEJUAeWw7pZjZdG5aoGAAIJxD1bpGupsYIHRkASqOlLC8Kypcs.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has an exclusive license from ReveraGen for all indications worldwide to AGAMREE(R) (vamorolone), a dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. AGAMREE for the treatment of DMD is approved in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in the EU by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Santhera has out-licensed rights to AGAMREE for North America to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and for China to Sperogenix Therapeutics. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

AGAMREE(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

public-relations@santhera.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=L2qm_U73BxVfvrTfBGd3zSVpw9XeC77XlCeB7FChgg9-kG6unVLkyLQk8jtMwZCViGuHp03PrWcnKXrQLtYMbdJV9rE6yUknqg9r4h-2YYYLxzv7gbKMCWqtf2IYV8Th or

Eva Kalias, Head Investor Relations & Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=kSyRdZ0cf4VGN9TzLGA1eWTYBYFG8jKkEoUXRWarZeJmCpQDfGU1AoSuyDa5nBhQ7I_GnXP_GB8tVa3Y7YcGjV6p0487Jq4rG93dXuUCVX9UcQHDlBFROli4o7VmjRMI

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

