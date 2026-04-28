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28.04.2026 07:00:21
Press Release: Santhera Pharmaceuticals Full Year -4-
Revenues from product supply and services are expected to decline significantly compared to 2025. Increased supply volumes to China will not fully offset the reduction in US product sales following Catalyst's transition to direct sourcing from Q1 2026.
Operating expenses are expected to remain within the previously guided range of CHF 50--55 million.
Following the planned commercial launch in Spain in July 2026, a one-off non-sales related milestone linked to the third commercial launch in a major European market falls due to ReveraGen and R-Bridge (having previously taken over the former Idorsia milestones). An amount of USD 20 million falls due and will be recorded within cost of sales (COS). Approximately 75% of this payment is expected to be made in the first half of Q3 2026, unlike remaining sales-related milestones, where the associated cash outflow is linked to corresponding sales milestone cash inflows.
As previously communicated, Santhera expects to achieve cash flow break-even in Q3 2026, after accounting for the milestone payment noted above, with no additional funding required.
Santhera reiterates its mid-term outlook, targeting revenues of EUR 150 million (excluding milestones) in 2028. By 2030, the Company expects to generate more than EUR 150 million in revenues from its directly operated EU markets, excluding distributor revenues, royalties, and milestone income from licensing partners.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
In CHF thousands December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
---------------------------
Assets
Tangible assets 2,010 2,571
Intangible assets 63,935 68,946
Financial assets long-term 315 245
Noncurrent deferred loss on
financial instruments 1,584 4,913
Noncurrent assets 67,844 76,675
Current deferred loss on
financial instruments 6,315 3,103
Prepaid expenses 580 373
Inventories 24,868 17,527
Trade and other receivables 26,038 13,885
Cash and cash equivalents 22,440 40,925
Current assets 80,241 75,813
Total assets 148,085 152,488
Equity and liabilities
Share capital 1,402 1,343
Capital reserves and share
premium 651,963 644,410
Accumulated losses (663,929) (614,693)
Employee benefit reserve (1,017) (3,025)
Treasury shares (62) (65)
Translation differences (173) (272)
Total equity (11,816) 27,698
Noncurrent payables 7,616 -
Noncurrent term loans 32,733 31,729
Noncurrent liability from
royalty purchase agreements 39,934 33,165
Noncurrent derivative
financial instruments 6,406 2,216
Noncurrent lease liabilities 1,369 1,940
Noncurrent contract
liabilities 3,156 1,925
Pension liabilities 6,516 7,672
Noncurrent liabilities 97,730 78,647
Trade and other payables 18,005 9,224
Accrued expenses 19,404 19,345
Income tax payable 893 144
Current liability from royalty
purchase agreements 7,153 3,810
Current lease liabilities 588 553
Current convertible bonds 14,259 6,398
Current contract liabilities 139 56
Current derivative financial
instruments - 2,323
Current warrant financial
instruments 1,730 4,290
Current liabilities 62,171 46,143
Total liabilities 159,901 124,790
Total equity and liabilities 148,085 152,488
Consolidated Income Statement
In CHF thousands (except per share
data) Year ended December 31,
2025 2024
Net sales 25,838 14,970
Revenue from outlicensing transactions 23,072 16,924
Net sales to licensing partner 28,275 7,223
Revenue from contracts with customers 77,185 39,117
Cost of sales (62,011) (15,534)
Of which amortization intangible
assets (4,981) (4,977)
Of which royalties payable (8,512) (3,522)
Of which milestones payable (20,170) -
Other operating income 204 232
Development (22,218) (26,468)
Marketing and sales (13,203) (11,016)
General and administrative (17,569) (19,482)
Net gain on entity liquidation - 41
Operating expenses (52,990) (56,925)
Operating result (37,612) (33,110)
Financial income 10,849 11,617
Financial expenses (22,288) (20,169)
Result before taxes (49,051) (41,662)
Income taxes (185) (312)
Net result (49,236) (41,974)
Basic net result per share (in CHF) (3.78) (3.69)
Diluted net result per share (in CHF) (3.78) (3.69)
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Year ended
In CHF thousands December 31,
2025 2024
Result before taxes (49,051) (41,662)
Depreciation and impairment of tangible assets 670 626
Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 5,010 5,020
Share-based compensation 4,250 3,973
Change in fair value of financial instruments, net (3,136) 3,581
Modification of convertible bonds (102) 17
Change in pension liabilities 852 (229)
Reversal of current provisions - (151)
Income taxes paid - (11)
Change in contract liabilities 1,314 1,981
Change in net working capital (2,624) (14,342)
Financial result net of change in fair value of financial
instruments 11,308 7,344
Interest received 409 929
Interest paid (3,663) (2,603)
Net cash flow from/(used in) operating activities (34,763) (35,527)
Investments in tangible assets (52) (151)
Purchase of financial assets long-term (70) -
Proceeds from sale of financial assets - 90
Net cash flow from/(used in) investing activities (122) (61)
Proceeds from exercise of equity rights 660 101
Proceeds from exercise of warrants financial instruments - 958
Proceeds from term loans - 34,300
Proceeds from royalty purchase agreements 10,386 25,632
Proceeds from convertible bonds 9,686
Repayment of convertible bonds - (13,547)
Repayments of royalty purchase liability (3,523) (462)
Financing transaction costs (238) (325)
Payment of lease liabilities (595) (579)
Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities 16,376 46,078
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
equivalents 24 65
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (18,485) 10,555
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 40,925 30,370
Cash and cash equivalents at December 31 22,440 40,925
Attachment
-- 260428 Santhera Annual Results FY25_Final_English_8pm
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e2a7860b-7e9c-40da-9934-512e064ea479
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