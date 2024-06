Private car parks to give UK motorists 10-minute grace period before fines

Motoring organisations say voluntary code falls far short of protecting drivers from unfair practicesPrivate car parks will offer motorists in the UK a 10-minute “grace period” before issuing fines , but motorists say the voluntary code is not enough to protect drivers from unfair practices.The measure is part of a new code of practice that private car-park companies have promised to introduce in the autumn. Industry trade bodies will also implement a fairer appeals system and maintain an existing cap on charges of £100 – reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel