Privatised water firms are imperiling our health and poisoning our rivers. Act now: flood the streets with rage | Feargal Sharkey

It is time to say this privatisation zealotry has been a disaster. March with us and let ministers know – enough is enoughYou've been lied to, you've been misled, you've been extorted, you've been cheated, and you've been abused. For the last 35 years, you have been subject to nothing more than possibly the greatest organised ripoff perpetrated on the British people, and you have had little in return apart from greed, profiteering, financial engineering, political failure and regulatory incompetency. You've been had.Thirty-five years after we were promised a utopian, market-driven vision of greatness, a future in which we would glory in the delights of an unlimited supply of clean water; in which our sewage would be quietly, efficiently collected, treated and disposed of, while our rivers, lakes and seas would teem with an abundant, diverse array of flora and fauna; and to top it all off we would have the cheapest water bills on earth.Feargal Sharkey is a campaigner and former lead singer of the Undertones Continue reading...