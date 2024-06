Progressive Reports May Net Income Of $235.7 Mln

(RTTNews) - Insurance company Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported Friday that its net income for the month of May was $235.7 million or $0.40 per share.

Total revenues were $6.33 billion for the month. Net premiums written were $5.98 billion and net premiums earned were $5.86 billion.

For the year-to-date period, net income was $2.99 million or $5.06 per share.

Total revenues were $29.22 billion. Net premiums written were $31.12 billion and net premiums earned were $27.58 billion.

The company plans to release June results on July 16.

