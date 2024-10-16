|
Prologis Updates FY24 Outlook After Q3 Core FFO Rises
(RTTNews) - Prologis, Inc. (PLD), a logistics real estate company, on Wednesday updated its fiscal 2024 forecast after reporting growth in third-quarter core funds from operations or FFO and net earnings.
Hamid Moghadam, co-founder and CEO of Prologis, said, "Looking ahead, the supply picture is improving, and the long-term demand drivers for our business remain strong."
For the year, the company tightened its outlook for core FFO attributable to stockholders/unitholders to $5.42 to $5.46 from previously expected $5.39 to $5.47.
Core FFO attributable, excluding Net Promote Income/ Expense is now expected at $5.49 to $5.53, compared to previous view of $5.46 to $5.54.
Net earnings attributable to stockholders are now projected at $3.35 to $3.45, compared to previous view of $3.25 to $3.45.
Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
In its third quarter, Prologis' core FFO attributable grew to $1.37 billion from last year's $1.24 billion. Core FFO Per share was $1.43, up 10% from $1.30 a year ago.
Core FFO, excluding Net Promote Income per share was $1.45, compared to $1.33 a year ago.
In the quarter, net earnings attributable climbed to $1 billion from $746 million last year. Net earnings per share went up 35% to $1.08 from $0.80 last year, primarily due to higher disposition gains.
Total revenues were $2.04 billion, higher than last year's $1.92 billion.
The Street was looking for earnings of $0.63 per share on revenues of $1.95 billion for the quarter.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
