Prologis Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBD1 / ISIN: US74340W1036
|
23.07.2026 12:27:14
Prologis Welcomes SEGRO Board's Support For Final Offer
(RTTNews) - Prologis, Inc. (PLD) welcomed SEGRO Plc's (SEGXF.PK) announcement that its Board has unanimously concluded it would be minded to recommend the financial terms of Prologis' final takeover proposal to its shareholders.
The board has also decided to extend the "Put-up or Shut-up" deadline until 5:00 p.m. BST on August 12, 2026.
Prologis added that the current proposal represents a compelling opportunity for shareholders of both companies.
PLD closed trading yesterday at $144.70, down 3.49 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Prologis Inc.
|
16:19
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Prologis, Inc. (EQS Group)
|
23.07.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Prologis, Inc. (EQS Group)
|
22.07.26
|S&P 500-Papier Prologis-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Prologis von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Prologis, Inc. (EQS Group)
|
22.07.26
|Segro board signals it would back £14bn takeover after battle with US bidder (Financial Times)
|
21.07.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Prologis, Inc. (EQS Group)
|
20.07.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Prologis, Inc. (EQS Group)
|
20.07.26