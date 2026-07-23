Prologis Aktie

Prologis für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JBD1 / ISIN: US74340W1036

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.07.2026 12:27:14

Prologis Welcomes SEGRO Board's Support For Final Offer

(RTTNews) - Prologis, Inc. (PLD) welcomed SEGRO Plc's (SEGXF.PK) announcement that its Board has unanimously concluded it would be minded to recommend the financial terms of Prologis' final takeover proposal to its shareholders.

The board has also decided to extend the "Put-up or Shut-up" deadline until 5:00 p.m. BST on August 12, 2026.

Prologis added that the current proposal represents a compelling opportunity for shareholders of both companies.

PLD closed trading yesterday at $144.70, down 3.49 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Prologis Inc.

mehr Nachrichten