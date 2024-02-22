Propanc Biopharma to Host Corporate Update Call Highlighting Recent Progress and Positive Results from Compassionate Use Study

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTC Pink: PPCB) ("Propanc” or the "Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancers, today announced that members of the management will host a corporate update call on March 28, 2024, at 2:00 p.m., EST, to dive into the recent corporate updates and exciting positive results produced from a compassionate use study leveraging Propanc’s proenzyme therapy.

The compassionate use study results highlight clinical effects studied in 46 patients with advanced metastatic cancers of different origin (prostate, breast, ovarian, pancreatic, colorectal, stomach, non-small cell lung, bowel, and melanoma) after treatment with a rectal formulation of pancreatic proenzymes. Nineteen of 46 patients (41.3%) with advanced malignant diseases, most of them suffering from metastases, had a survival time significantly longer than the expected life span (mean survival of 9.0 months vs life expectancy of 5.6 months), with no severe or serious adverse events related to administration.

Participants Include:

Dr. Julian Kenyon, MD, MB, ChB, Chief Scientific Officer & Cofounder

Professor Klaus Kutz M.D., Acting Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Ralf Brandt PhD, Scientific Advisory Board Member & Coinventor

Mr. James Nathanielsz BAS, MEI, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Chairman & Chief Financial Officer

To Register:

About PRP:

PRP is a mixture of two proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen from bovine pancreas, administered by intravenous injection. A synergistic ratio of 1:6 inhibits growth of most tumor cells. Examples include pancreatic, ovarian, kidney, breast, brain, prostate, colorectal, lung, liver, uterine, and skin cancers. Orphan Drug Designation status of PRP has been granted from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

To view the Company’s "Mechanism of Action” video on the Company’s lead asset, PRP, please click on the following link: http://www.propanc.com/news-media/video.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.:

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the "Company”) is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancers.

For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.

The Company’s novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body’s primary defense against cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the planned studies and market projections described above and the successful execution of the Company’s business strategy. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements because of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process; the availability of financing; the Company’s ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company’s ability to enter into agreements with any necessary business partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company’s technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC.

