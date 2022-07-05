Propanc Biopharma’s CEO Comments on the 39 Granted Patents and 26 Patent Applications Under Examination in Key Global Jurisdictions

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: PPCB) ("Propanc” or the "Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced that CEO and Co-Founder, Mr. James Nathanielsz, BAS, MEI, expresses confidence over the Company’s growing intellectual property portfolio. Presently, there are 39 granted patents and a further 26 patent applications under examination in key global jurisdictions relating to proenzymes as an effective therapeutic agent against solid tumors, covering the lead product candidate, PRP.

The Company’s patent portfolio covers compositions of the PRP formulation and method of use claims for the treatment of solid tumors by targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells. Further patent applications are anticipated capturing the application of PRP in the clinic as an addition to the treatment process for advanced cancer patients suffering from solid tumors, as well as describing novel pharmaceutical compositions of PRP. The development of a synthetic version of PRP, which is produced in the laboratory and not derived from animal sources is also underway via the Company’s "POP1”, Joint Research and Drug Discovery Program with the Universities of Jaén and Granada, and is also advancing towards the Company filing for patent protection in key global jurisdictions.

"When Dr. Kenyon and I cofounded Propanc back in the late 2000’s, we were told there were limited opportunities for patentability of proenzymes for cancer treatment, especially when the key pharmaceutical ingredients are naturally derived,” said Mr. Nathanielsz. "Nevertheless, Dr Kenyon and I were determined to advance our scientific research programs because we believe in the potential of proenzymes as an effective, less toxic, long term treatment option for advanced cancer patients, based on the observations from the compassionate use investigator study implemented by Dr. Kenyon. The fact there was limited prior art meant that our approach to cancer is unique if we could identify a novel formulation. PRP reflects the tireless efforts of Dr. Kenyon and our team of researchers who identified a unique, synergistic combination of two proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen, when exposed to solid tumors, target and eradicate cancer stem cells, irreversibly. Over a decade later, we have filed multiple patents covering compositions of proenzymes and a method to treat metastatic cancer by targeting CSCs. We’re now at the stage where the advancement of PRP along the development pathway, as well as development of backup clinical compounds have strong potential to add to our intellectual property portfolio. Given there are no other companies that we are aware of pursuing the application of proenzymes against metastatic cancer, means that we are in a privileged position to make a significant contribution to the way we treat cancer patients suffering from late-stage metastatic cancer as a long term, therapeutic option. We remain passionate and resolute in our belief in the potential of this treatment today, as we were 15 years ago when we co-founded our Company. We strongly desire to unlock the value of our IP for our longtime shareholders who share in our belief in the Company and its technology.”

PRP is a mixture of two proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen from bovine pancreas administered by intravenous injection. A synergistic ratio of 1:6 inhibits growth of most tumor cells. Examples include kidney, ovarian, breast, brain, prostate, colorectal, lung, liver, uterine and skin cancers.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the "Company”) is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.

The Company’s novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body’s primary defense against cancer.

To view the Company’s "Mechanism of Action” video on its anti-cancer lead product candidate, PRP, please click on the following link: http://www.propanc.com/news-media/video

Forward-Looking Statements

