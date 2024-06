Psychedelics Stocks Are Falling After a Shocking Vote at the FDA. Here's What You Need to Know.

After an unexpected vote at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 4, shares of psychedelics companies like Compass Pathways, Atai Life Sciences, and Mind Medicine fell sharply. But none of those businesses have any of their medicines under consideration for approval by regulators. Nor did the FDA or anyone else in the federal government issue a ruling that said therapies derived from psychedelic molecules are prohibited.Here's what's going on and why it's likely to remain relevant for investors for at least the next couple of years.Despite many psychedelic drug candidates in clinical trials right now, there aren't yet any psychedelic medicines on the market since they have been subject to prohibition as a class for quite some time.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel