Pulte Homes Announce New Townhome and Condo Community in the Heart of Fairfax, Virginia

Pulte Homes is thrilled to announce a new townhome and condominium community in the heart of Fairfax, Virginia. Overlook at Fairfax Boulevard is scheduled to open later this summer and is ideally located along Fairfax Boulevard, offering a rare chance to own a new home in this highly sought-after location.

"We are excited to be building in Fairfax again,” says Jarod Blaney, President of PulteGroup’s Mid-Atlantic Division. "This new community offers thoughtfully designed homes in a fantastic location with amazing access and convenience for residents. It’s one of the few new construction projects in the area, making it an ideal home for those seeking a vibrant, walkable lifestyle.”

Overlook at Fairfax Boulevard will offer 60 stunning residences, featuring a mix of spacious, four-level townhomes with rooftop terraces, and low-maintenance two-level condos. The townhomes will provide the square footage of a single-family home with the convenience of townhome living. The 3-bedroom condos are designed for busy professionals and will offer outdoor living opportunities. Designed with modern living in mind, these homes will boast sophisticated curb appeal, include landscaping services, and are situated along charming, tree-lined sidewalks. Townhome prices start from the $900s and condos from the $700s.

Just outside the community, residents will find popular local favorites like Dolce Vita Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, Duck Donuts, and Anita’s. The city of Fairfax offers a vibrant scene, including live music events, food festivals, and outdoor movie nights. And for those beautiful Northern Virginia days, Pat Rodio Park, with its soccer field, baseball diamonds, and playground, is right around the corner. Nearby George Mason University offers educational, cultural, and sports opportunities.

Overlook at Fairfax Boulevard is also perfectly located for commuters, with direct access to I-66 less than two miles away, the Vienna Metro Station only four miles away, and a MetroBus stop just outside the community.

Interest is expected to be strong in this new community, and potential buyers are encouraged to visit https://www.pulte.com/homes/virginia/northern-virginia/fairfax/overlook-at-fairfax-boulevard-211268 to join the VIP list and be among the first to learn about upcoming milestones, including community development updates, special events, promotions, and more.

