|
04.09.2024 21:15:00
PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.20 Per Share
PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per common share payable October 2, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2024.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 45 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.
For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on X: @PulteGroupNews
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240903607544/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PulteGroup Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu PulteGroup Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PulteGroup Inc
|117,28
|1,82%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende weit im Minus -- US-Börsen schwach -- Börsen in Asien schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt am letzten Handelstag der Woche kräftige Verluste, und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel letztlich tief. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Verluste. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag im Minus.