Octopus Second AIM VCT Aktie
WKN DE: A0MV3K / ISIN: GB00B0JQZZ80
|
15.05.2025 17:50:00
Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 15 May 2025 the Company purchased for cancellation 347,918 ordinary shares of 0.01p each at a price of 35.45p per share.
Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 210,953,740 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Octopus Second AIM VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Octopus Second AIM VCT PLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Octopus Second AIM VCT PLC
|0,35
|5,09%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX mit Rekordschluss -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte höher. Die US-Börsen tendieren am Donnerstag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes notierten im Minus.